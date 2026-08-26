Check out trailer of Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi's 'Ghamasaan'

Speaking about the film, Arshad Warsi said, "Maharaj is a very exciting character because he allowed me to explore a completely different side of myself as an actor. Playing a negative character with so much darkness, unpredictability and rawness was challenging, but also something I genuinely enjoyed. Working with Tigmanshu helped me understand Maharaj's world and mindset - I gave in to his vision. I'm really glad to bring this side of me to audiences through Ghamasaan."

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 23:47 IST
Check out trailer of Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi's 'Ghamasaan'
Poster of Ghamasaan (Image source: zee5). Image Credit: ANI

The trailer of Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Ghamasaan' was unveiled. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the trailer of Ghamasaan offers audiences a first glimpse into a gritty world of power, pursuit and survival. Set against the Hindi heartland, Ghamasaan reflects Dhulia's distinctive storytelling, rooted in morally complex worlds where power and survival rarely leave room for easy answers. The face-off between Arshad Warsi as Maharaj and Pratik Gandhi as Aditya goes beyond a conventional cop-versus-criminal conflict, becoming a high-stakes battle for control of an entire ecosystem shaped by power, loyalty, politics and survival, where there are no easy heroes and morality exists in shades of grey, read a press note.

Speaking about the film, Arshad Warsi said, "Maharaj is a very exciting character because he allowed me to explore a completely different side of myself as an actor. Playing a negative character with so much darkness, unpredictability and rawness was challenging, but also something I genuinely enjoyed. Working with Tigmanshu helped me understand Maharaj's world and mindset - I gave in to his vision. I'm really glad to bring this side of me to audiences through Ghamasaan." Pratik added, "What drew me to Ghamasaan was the passion and intensity that drive Aditya. He is courageous, fearless and unwavering in his mission to bring Maharaj to justice. But as he goes deeper into the pursuit, he discovers that he isn't fighting just one individual--he is fighting a well-designed system. That realisation changes the scale of his battle and makes his journey all the more compelling. Working with Tigmanshu sir and sharing the screen with Arshad was a wonderful experience. Ghamasaan is a gritty, intense and character-driven story."

Also starring Ishita Dutta in a pivotal role, the film will be out on ZEE5 on September 11. (ANI)

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