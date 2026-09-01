Andrew Scott, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Eisenberg among stars set for BFI London Film Festival Screen Talks

The BFI London Film Festival has announced a star-studded lineup for its Screen Talks programme, with actors and filmmakers including Andrew Scott, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Eisenberg, Mahershala Ali, John Malkovich and Sofia Coppola set to take part in in-depth conversations about their careers, creative processes and influences, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 70th edition of the BFI London Film Festival will feature Screen Talks with Scott, known for 'Sherlock', 'Fleabag' and 'Pressure'; Oscar-nominated actress Erivo, who starred in 'Wicked'; and Eisenberg, who transitioned from acting to filmmaking and is known for 'The Social Network'.

Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, recognised for his performances in 'Moonlight' and 'Green Book', will also participate in the programme. Oscar-nominated actor John Malkovich, known for films including 'Being John Malkovich' and 'Dangerous Liaisons', will join filmmakers Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay, Brad Bird and James Gray for the discussions.

The lineup also includes British actress Naomi Ackie, known for 'Blink Twice' and 'Mickey 17', and director Danny Boyle, whose Screen Talk will take place in Manchester. The event marks the first time the festival's Screen Talk programme will be held outside London, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The talks will bring the creative figures before audiences at BFI Southbank in central London for wide-ranging discussions on their work, influences and careers.

Scott is expected to discuss 'Elsinore', which will open this year's London Film Festival. The film stars Scott alongside Olivia Colman, Johnny Flynn, Billie Piper, Luke Thompson and Peter Mullan. Written by BAFTA winner Stephen Beresford, known for 'Pride', 'Elsinore' is based on the life of actor Ian Charleson. The film follows Charleson's final weeks as he played Hamlet at London's National Theatre after Daniel Day-Lewis abruptly withdrew from the production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eisenberg is expected to discuss 'The Debut', which will serve as the festival's closing film and stars Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. The film follows a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the influence of its strong-willed and mysterious director, she becomes increasingly immersed in the role and the high-pressure world of community theatre.

The complete lineup for the 70th BFI London Film Festival will be announced in due course. The festival is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 18, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)