iNDiC Launch Marks India's Entry Into The Global Diving Equipment Industry

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 1: Planet Scuba India, today announced the launch of iNDiC, India's first indigenous diving equipment brand, spanning marine mobility systems, underwater electronics and diving systems, developed and manufactured in India.

iNDiC marks a first significant step towards building India's capability in a specialised field long dominated by international manufacturers. Initially shaped around the operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, iNDiC has been designed from the outset for a wider international audience. Developed for both military and professional diving applications, iNDiC brings together international technology with Indian engineering, manufacturing, and operational expertise to develop mission-ready equipment for some of the most demanding underwater environments - from the high-altitude lakes of the Himalayas to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean.

Madhava Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, Planet Scuba India, said: "India is the only global power that does not have its own established diving equipment manufacturing ecosystem. With iNDiC, we are changing that. India has extensive engineering and manufacturing expertise. We combined that strength with our experience in diving systems and access to international technology to create the iNDiC Network, the first Indian underwater engineering ecosystem. Today, we have all the skills and capabilities to design, engineer, and manufacture underwater equipment within the country." The brand was launched by Dr. R. Indu Shekar, Director, Defence Bioengineering & Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), the unit of DRDO concerned with breathing and life support systems. "It is extremely heartening to see that Planet Scuba India and Madhava Reddy have made such significant progress in indigenising diving equipment in India," said Dr. R. Indu Shekar, Director, DEBEL.

"Planet Scuba has successfully bridged a vital gap in our defence supply ecosystem. We are immensely proud to supply the Indian Armed Forces with high-precision Swadeshi underwater technology," said Maj Gen Tejinder Jaggi (Retd), Chairperson of Planet Scuba India. "iNDiC is a fruition of the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat that has been the driving force behind innumerable endeavours to invest in domestic design and localised manufacturing.

iNDiC's indigenous programme now extends across open-circuit diving systems, combat rebreathers, dive propulsion vehicles and other underwater technologies," he further added The iNDiC portfolio already includes technologies at different stages of production, testing, and certification. These include the PranKosh the open-circuit diving system, Meen CR the combat rebreather, SagarCom the wireless underwater communication system, Garuda the helicopter emergency breathing system, and Matsya the dive propulsion vehicle, alongside a broader pipeline of underwater mobility, communication, and life-support technologies.

About Planet Scuba India Founded in 2008, Planet Scuba India has been associated with military and professional diving in India for nearly two decades. Having introduced and supported leading international diving technologies in India, the company is now transitioning towards indigenous, design-led underwater systems encompassing diving equipment, underwater electronics, mobility, life-support systems, and future autonomous underwater technologies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)