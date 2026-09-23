"I have had many falls in my life": Virender Sehwag recalls career setbacks, partnership with Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag is no stranger to the highs and lows of professional sport. As the former Indian cricketer prepares to take on a new role as the host of reality show 'Rise & Fall', Sehwag reflected on the setbacks that shaped his cricketing journey, while also recalling his memorable partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to ANI, Sehwag described being dropped from the Indian team on multiple occasions as some of the significant “falls” of his life. He made his international debut in 1999, but was subsequently dropped before returning in 2001. His career faced another setback in 2006-2007, when he was again left out of the team. "I think I have had many falls in my life. I played my first match in 1999, and then I was dropped. That was my fall. Then I came back in 2001. I was dropped again in 2006-2007. That was also my fall. I couldn't go on the England Tour in 2007-2008," the former cricketer said.

Sehwag said he used to work on his fitness and prepare himself for a comeback. "I still remember that time. I utilised the time to improve my fitness so that I could play longer in the comeback of the Indian team. Then I came back in 2008. Then I made my second triple century," he added.

Sehwag also spoke about the rise that followed. His two Test triple centuries remain among the defining achievements of his career. During the conversation, Virender Sehwag also looked back at his association with Sachin Tendulkar, with whom he shared several important partnerships for India.

“I have done several partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar. We have done 100 and double 100. I scored a 100 in my test debut, and Sachin was playing with me at that time. He guided me a lot. He made 155, and I made 104," he said. “We have seen a lot of falls together. A typical fall for me was whenever he didn't play," Sehwag added.

While reflecting on Tendulkar's influence, Sehwag urged people to draw inspiration from the former India captain, “Take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar. It is difficult to be like him. One can't give the performance and hard work that he did. Take inspiration from him and create your name.” Speaking about his upcoming stint on 'Rise & Fall', Sehwag revealed that the opportunity to host the show came to him while he was involved with the IPL.

“I got the opportunity when I was in the IPL. The Amazon Prime team contacted me and asked if I could host the show. I saw some of their clips and their presentations. I thought maybe I could do it. I also talk a lot when I comment on IPL," he said. ‘Rise & Fall Season 2’ will premiere on September 26 and will be available every day at 12 pm for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app. (ANI)