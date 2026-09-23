Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks to have surgery, put on IR

Carolina Panthers running ​back Jonathon Brooks needs core-muscle surgery and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Brooks left ​Sunday's win against Atlanta in the fourth quarter with what was ‌described ​as a groin injury. He will be out for at least six weeks, multiple media outlets reported.

Reports: Giants' Jaxson Dart expected to have season-ending surgery

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo surgery to repair multiple injuries to his left knee and will miss the ‌remainder of the 2026 season, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Dart took a blow to the knee on his team's opening drive during Monday night's 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old missed the remainder of the game.

Chris Spatola, ESPN college hoops analyst, dies at 47

ESPN college basketball analyst Chris Spatola died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 47, the network announced. Spatola was a four-year ‌starting guard at Army before serving on active duty from 2002-07, including a decorated deployment in Iraq.

UFL expanding to Colorado, Rhode Island, Utah, Oklahoma

The United Football League is expanding to ‌four new markets in the next two seasons, the spring league announced on Wednesday. New teams will launch in Rhode Island and Colorado in 2027, replacing Houston and Birmingham, Ala. Franchises in Utah and Oklahoma will join in 2028, bringing the UFL to 10 teams.

Flyers G Dan Vladar nursing upper-body injury

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of a 5-1 preseason loss to the Bruins on Tuesday in Boston. The severity of the ⁠injury was not immediately ​known.

Report: Trump expected to make Presidents Cup appearance

President ⁠Donald J. Trump is expected to attend Sunday's final round of the Presidents Cup golf competition at Medinah Country Club near Chicago, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday. The biennial event gets underway on Thursday with the U.S. squad looking for ⁠its 11th straight victory against the International (non-European) Team.

Tennis-Agassi tells Raducanu not to judge effort by results in comeback journey

Andre Agassi advised former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu to avoid judging her effort by her results and be ​comfortable with herself, after she said his autobiography inspired her attempts to shake off a five-year performance slump in the majors. Eight-times Grand Slam winner Agassi endured a four-year barren spell ⁠between winning the 1995 Australian Open and 1999 French Open, during which his ranking fell to 141st in the world.

Tennis-'What the heck?' Alcaraz quizzes Zverev about US Open championship point

Alexander Zverev has revealed to rival Carlos Alcaraz what was going through his ⁠head ​as he served for the US Open title in New York earlier this month — absolutely nothing. Zverev secured his first title at Flushing Meadows with a four-set victory over Ben Shelton but returned to the baseline as if to prepare for another game after his American opponent hit long on championship point.

Olympics-LA28 unveils Venice Beach triathlon courses for 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles 2028 organizers unveiled preliminary triathlon courses ⁠for the Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday, setting the events in Venice Beach with a shared finish line overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The routes, which remain subject to operational testing, will use ⁠a central transition area near the beach, allowing spectators ⁠to watch athletes move between swimming, cycling and running segments.

Colts place WR Alec Pierce (heel) on injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts are placing wide receiver Alec Pierce on injured reserve with a left heel injury, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday. Pierce will miss a minimum of four games after ‌aggravating the injury during Sunday ‌night's 33-30 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He is not eligible to return until the Week ​7 game at Minnesota on Oct. 25.