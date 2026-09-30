John Abraham remembers director Nishikant Kamat as their film 'Force' completes 15 years 

Marking the 15th anniversary of his film 'Force', actor John Abraham thanked late director Nishikant Kamat for believing in him and giving the film its heart. 

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 22:32 IST
John Abraham remembers director Nishikant Kamat as their film 'Force' completes 15 years 
John Abraham with late director Nishikant Kamat (Image source: John's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Marking the 15th anniversary of his film 'Force', actor John Abraham thanked late director Nishikant Kamat for believing in him and giving the film its heart. In an Instagram post, John wrote, "15 years of FORCE. We set out to make an action film where the emotion hit as hard as the action. Force wouldn’t have happened without Nishi. He pushed me, believed in me and gave the film its heart. I only wish he was here to see where this journey has reached. Miss you Nishi. Hope we make you proud."

He also shared a picture with Nishikant, who passed away on August 17, 2020. Kamat died after battling liver cirrhosis for 2 years. The film marked the debut of actor Vidyut Jammwal, who played the role of the antagonist in the film.

'Force' revolves around ACP Yashvardhan (John) of the Narcotics Control Bureau, who successfully kills a drug dealer, Vasu, along with his team. Vasu's vengeful brother, Vishnu (played by Vidyut), vows to destroy the ACP's life. Genelia played the role of John's love interest, Maya, who is shot dead at the end of the film. (ANI)

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