Himesh Reshammiya, Hariharan, Anu Malik to perform at Bollywood Music Project 10th Anniversary

Several renowned names from the Indian music industry will come together to perform at the 10th-anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project. Headlining the festival will be Himesh Reshammiya, who will take the stage with a set spanning some of the biggest songs from across his career.

The festival will also feature performances by Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, Akshay Hariharan, Euphoria Band, Vaishali Samant, Shalmali Kholgade, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Anu Malik, Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik. Excited about the gig, Himesh Reshammiya stated, “I’m really happy to be performing at The Bollywood Music Project. It’s a great live celebration of Bollywood music, and I’m looking forward to bringing the audience an energetic and unforgettable evening with some of my biggest hits and lots of nostalgia.”

"Sharing the stage for this special showcase alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and my daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, is an incredibly emotional moment for me. We are taking the audience on a journey through my composed melodies and cinematic songs that have defined generations of Indian music. It is a true celebration of family and the music that connects us all," Anu Malik added. The music gala will take place at Jio Gardens in Mumbai on October 24th, 2026. (ANI)