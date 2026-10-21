Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' co-star Divya Vinekar passes away 

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar has passed away. 

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:36 IST
Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' co-star Divya Vinekar passes away 
Divya Vinekar (Image source: Instagram@divyavinekar). Image Credit: ANI

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar has passed away. The news of her demise was shared by her friend and popular RJ, Rohini Ramnathan.

In an emotional Instagram post, Rohini wrote, "It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided." "DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her," she added.

Divya appeared as a female police constable in Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' film, which also featured Shefali Shah. Divya was also part of Jalsa, a 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. More details regarding her demise are awaited. She was also a part of radio industry. (ANI)

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