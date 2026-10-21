"I want it to work out": Prince Harry says he wants to "reconcile" with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry recently shared that he wants to resolve his family rift with King Charles and Prince William, saying that reconciliation is the most important thing amid everything happening in the world. According to PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his relationship with his father and elder brother in a new interview with GQ magazine. During the conversation with GQ’s Zach Baron, Harry admitted that the family situation was something he continued to grieve.

When asked about his “complicated relationship” with his father and brother, Harry acknowledged that family disputes were something many people could relate to. He also spoke about his wish to repair the strained relationships. “That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to. So I know how relatable it is,” Harry said, as per PEOPLE. He added that he understood why people were interested in his family situation and hoped his experience could help others dealing with similar problems.

“And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he added. Following the interview, a spokesperson for Harry clarified that his comment about some people not wanting things to work out was not directed at Prince William or any other member of the royal family.

Harry further spoke about the importance of making peace with family members, saying that he wanted to move past the differences. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point,” he said.

When asked whether the family rift could be repaired, Harry replied, “Yeah, of course.” He also spoke about how people could deal with painful experiences from the past. While acknowledging that emotional scars could remain, he encouraged people to change their outlook and try to move forward.

“Look, scars stick around forever, but what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” he said. Harry added that family disputes should not continue to take up space in people’s lives when there was already enough trouble in the world.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their roles as working members of the British royal family in 2020. Their decision brought greater public attention to the family’s strained relationships. The couple later spoke about their experiences in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their 2022 Netflix docuseries and Harry’s 2023 memoir. King Charles and Harry reunited over the summer. The meeting also marked Charles’ first time seeing Meghan and the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in four years.

However, Harry and William have reportedly not been in direct contact. Royal author Russell Myers recently told PEOPLE that William’s position on his relationship with his younger brother remained unchanged. According to Myers, William believes his father’s relationship with Harry and the Sussex family is a matter for Charles to decide. He added that William does not see himself having a relationship with the Sussexes, either privately or in an official capacity, in the future. (ANI)