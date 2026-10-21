'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

The Golden Globes’ awards committee has rejected Lionsgate’s bid to have its blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic compete in the Musical or Comedy category at the 2027 ceremony, as per Variety. 

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:39 IST
'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category
Poster of Michael (Photo/Instagram@michaelmovie). Image Credit: ANI

If you were thinking Michael could sweep the upcoming Golden Globes because of its music, you might be disappointed. The Golden Globes’ awards committee has rejected Lionsgate’s bid to have its blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic compete in the Musical or Comedy category at the 2027 ceremony, as per Variety.

News of the decision was first reported by Gold Derby. The Golden Globes’ decision means the film, starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, is currently slated for the drama categories where it would compete for one of the six available slots against Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” Los Javis’ “La Bola Negra” and more. The supporting actor and actress categories do not separate by genre, so this has no effect on his co-stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long.

Lionsgate can appeal the ruling ahead of the Oct. 31 submission deadline. If the studio moves forward, the organization’s awards committee would evaluate the appeal. According to the Golden Globes rules, it states: “A musical can be a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot.” Meanwhile, the sequel to 'Michael' is already in development. Actor Miles Teller, who played Michael's lawyer-manager John Branca in the first film, confirmed in May that a follow-up was being planned.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, 'Michael' follows Michael Jackson's rise to fame, further covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 band with his brothers in the 1960s to his 'Bad' tour in the late 1980s. Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the lead role as the pop icon, while Juliano Valdi stepped in as younger Michael Jackson. Both of them made their film debuts with 'Michael'.Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine. The film was released in April 2026. (ANI)

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