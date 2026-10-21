Tiger Shroff firing case: Haryana Police identified accused, assisted Mumbai Police, says DGP Ajay Singhal

Singhal said Haryana Police would continue to cooperate with Mumbai Police in the case. He also said the state police were taking action against criminal gangs and those involved in activities that threaten public safety.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 11:57 IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: Haryana Police identified accused, assisted Mumbai Police, says DGP Ajay Singhal
Visuals outside Kota's Railway Colonyy police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police identified the accused from the state in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff and extended assistance to Mumbai Police in the investigation, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said. Singhal said Haryana Police would continue to cooperate with Mumbai Police in the case. He also said the state police were taking action against criminal gangs and those involved in activities that threaten public safety.

Further, Singhal warned those attempting to spread fear or open fire at police personnel, saying strict action would be taken against them. “Those who spread terror among people and point guns at the police will be answered in their own language,” he said, adding that attempts to disturb law and order would not be tolerated.

The latest statement comes as Mumbai Police investigate the firing incident involving Shroff’s car in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries. Earlier, Mumbai Police said four people, including two women, Radha and Babita, and two men, Sumit and Kunal, had been arrested in connection with the case.

According to Praveen Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Kunal allegedly collected weapons from a pre-decided location in Amritsar with the help of Sumit, following instructions from Anil Pandit. The weapons were subsequently transported to Mumbai, where Radha and Babita allegedly delivered them to a minor near a railway station. "Yesterday, a special team arrested 4 people, including two women named Radha and Babita and two men named Sumit and Kunal... Having recently been released from jail in connection with another case, Kunal, acting on instructions from Anil Pandit, traveled to Amritsar with his associate, Sumit, to collect weapons from a specific location. With the help of his associate Radha, he then had these weapons transported to Mumbai,” Tripathi said while speaking to ANI.

Tripathi said Kunal had been communicating with Anil Pandit through encrypted channels and allegedly received instructions regarding the collection, transportation and delivery of the weapons. Sources had earlier said the weapons were collected through a system known as a “dead letter box”, in which an item is left at a pre-arranged location for another person to retrieve.

Separately, Singhal said Haryana Police had taken action against gangsters operating from abroad. He said 26 gangsters had been deported to India from foreign countries, while 14 others had been detained abroad. The DGP also spoke about the state police’s campaign against drug trafficking, saying efforts included public awareness programmes and action against those involved in the illegal drug trade. He said the police would continue working to prevent drug abuse among young people and curb criminal activities across the state.

The investigation into the firing incident involving Shroff’s car is ongoing. (ANI)

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