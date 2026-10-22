UNESCO puts people and designated sites at the heart of biodiversity action at COP17

UNESCO is bringing its scientific expertise and worldwide network of designated sites to the UN biodiversity conference in Yerevan, Armenia, calling for stronger support for the communities whose work helps protect nature. Its network includes more than 2,300 sites, among them 797 Biosphere Reserves, offering practical experience that countries can draw on to strengthen conservation.

The 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, taking place from 19 to 30 October 2026, is being held under the theme "Taking action for nature". It marks the first global review of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022 with four goals for 2050 and 23 targets for 2030.

UNESCO's contribution centres on connecting those commitments with action through education, science, culture, and Indigenous and local knowledge. Its participation brings together evidence from conservation sites, discussions with international partners and stories from people working to protect biodiversity in their communities.

Communities show how conservation can work

Speaking at the Leaders' Summit organised by Armenia ahead of COP17, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany highlighted designated sites as places where countries can find working approaches to biodiversity conservation.

UNESCO reports that wildlife populations within these sites remain stable despite the broader global decline in biodiversity, crediting the commitment of the nearly 900 million people who live in them.

"Our global network of over 2,300 UNESCO-designated sites shows that conservation works when people are at its heart," El-Enany said. "We must build on these successes, empower local communities and Indigenous Peoples, and turn our shared commitments into concrete action."

He called on countries to use UNESCO-designated sites to implement national biodiversity strategies, drawing on education, scientific research and the knowledge held by Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

Science, culture and education shape UNESCO's programme

UNESCO's work at COP17 covers biodiversity conservation, open science, Indigenous and local knowledge, the role of culture in conservation, education for sustainability and cooperation across borders to support peace with nature.

Together with the Armenian Presidency, the Convention Secretariat and other partners, UNESCO is co-convening the Nature and Culture Summit and Science Forum on 24–25 October, followed by Education Day on 27 October.

Antonio De Sousa Abreu, Director of UNESCO's Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences and Secretary of the Man and the Biosphere Programme, said the organisation's network and programmes offer practical ways to turn commitments into action.

That contribution extends across education, communication, nature conservation, and social and human development, connecting biodiversity policy with the ways people learn, work and live.

New assessment highlights the need for stronger action

Ahead of the conference, UNESCO published People and Nature in UNESCO-Designated Sites, the first joint assessment of World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves and Global Geoparks. The assessment shows that these places are home to one in ten people on Earth and more than 60% of mapped species. It warns that, without more decisive action, more than one in four sites could reach critical tipping points by 2050.

The findings underline the importance of protecting places that support both biodiversity and human communities, and of extending successful conservation practices.

UNESCO's Guardians of the Biosphere public exhibition brings these issues to visitors through the stories of people working in designated sites. On display in Yerevan's Charles Aznavour Square throughout COP17, it invites the public to connect with their experiences and take part in efforts to protect nature.