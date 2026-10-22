Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at JLN Stadium

The singer’s show, part of his Aura India Tour, reportedly did not receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event. 

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 14:20 IST
Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at JLN Stadium
Diljit Dosanjh (Photo/Instagram/@diljitdosanjh). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s fans in Delhi may have to wait longer to see him perform in the city, as Delhi Police have denied permission for his scheduled October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium due to security concerns. The singer’s show, part of his Aura India Tour, reportedly did not receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event.

According to a letter reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns. The decision comes as fans were looking forward to watching the Punjabi singer perform live in the national capital.

Dosanjh has performed at several major venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium. Further details about the impact of the decision on the tour schedule were not immediately available. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Services Affordable?

Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Se...

Sri Lanka
2
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
3
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
4
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Flavour of Trust: How eWOM, Authenticity Drive Street Food Success in Egypt

AI Diffusion Among Punjab Farmers in Pakistan: Associations with Perceived Farm Productivity, Profitability

AI Failures Make Headlines, But Most Corporate AI Incidents Never Appear in SEC Filings

Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026