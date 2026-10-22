CPI leader Ramakrishna alleges attacks on opposition candidates, irregularities in nomination process in Andhra 

Senior CPI leader Ramakrishna on Thursday alleged that ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh were threatening opposition candidates, obstructing them from filing nominations and attacking them, accusing the police of conniving in the alleged incidents. "For the past two days, two or three days or for the past one week, in Andhra Pradesh, everywhere people are astonished. The ruling parties, both Telugu Desam, BJP and Janasena, are threatening the candidates of opposition parties. They are not allowing the opposition candidates to file the nomination before the presiding officer", he said.

Ramakrishna claimed that such incidents had been reported from several areas, particularly in Rayalaseema and other districts, and alleged that women candidates had also faced threats and attacks. He further alleged that nomination papers were being snatched or torn and accused the Election Commission of failing to take adequate action despite being aware of the alleged violations. He also referred to observations made by the Supreme Court while criticising the poll body's response.

"This Election Commission, they are just sleeping. They are not watching anything. They know everything. But they didn't take any action against these culprits. After the Supreme Court's comments, now they are moving. But what will happen? Nobody knows. Nobody knows," he added. Targeting the BJP-led Central government, Ramakrishna also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of injustice to citizens over the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls in several states.

He claimed that more than 83 lakh votes had been deleted in West Bengal, 74 lakh in Tamil Nadu and 48 lakh in Bihar, while preparations were underway to delete more than two crore votes in Uttar Pradesh. Ramakrishna alleged that nearly 12 crore votes had been deleted across the country. (ANI)