Singer Charli XCX to play cameo in Martin Socorses's film 'What Happens at Night'

Charli XCX is set to play a cameo in Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie 'What Happens at Night' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, reported Variety.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 17:49 IST
Singer Charli XCX to play cameo in Martin Socorses's film 'What Happens at Night'
Singer Charli XCX (Photo/Instagram@CharliXCX) and Martin Scorsese (Photo/Instagram/@martinscorsese_). Image Credit: ANI

Charli XCX is set to play a cameo in Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie 'What Happens at Night' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, reported Variety. Described as a Gothic psychological drama, the Apple and StudioCanal production follows an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby, but as they struggle to claim their child, the less they seem to know about themselves.

Charli’s part in the film is being kept under wraps. She will join the cast that also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris. The singer has been making a name for herself in the film world as of late, appearing in seven movies over the past two years.

It includes 'The Moment,' a mockumentary directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, which cheekily satirised the commercial success she achieved with 'Brat.' Cinema even inspired her latest album, 'Music, Fashion, Film,' which pictures John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Scorsese on the cover to symbolize each art form.

According to Variety, Charli is currently wrapping up her tour for the record in the U.S., with the final show of the leg in Las Vegas before she heads to Europe in February. Meanwhile, 'What Happens at Night' marks Scorsese’s follow-up to 2023’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' which also starred DiCaprio and was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

The release date of the film has not been announced yet. (ANI)

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