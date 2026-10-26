Nicki Minaj supports Donald Trump at Port Huron Rally in Michigan: "I will continue to support you forever"

Rapper Nicki Minaj joined United States President Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, delivering remarks in support of the administration ahead of the midterm elections.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 11:59 IST
Nicki Minaj supports Donald Trump at Port Huron Rally in Michigan: "I will continue to support you forever"
Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj (Photo/Instagram/@nickiminajofflcia). Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Nicki Minaj joined United States President Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, delivering remarks in support of the administration ahead of the midterm elections. Addressing the crowd, Minaj spoke about the country's direction and her reasons for supporting the president.

“He represents resilience. You know, so many people, um, were maybe giving up a little bit, a little bit hopeless. And since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country and um he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children. So, let's make some noise for this great man. I love him so much,” Minaj told the audience, as quoted by Fox News. She added, “We need this place to lead in the movement, right? And we're not going to give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don't want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it. Right? So, President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever.”

During the event, President Trump acknowledged the rapper's presence from the podium, offering comments on her appearance. “By the way, I looked at a beautiful a** before,” Trump said during his remarks, adding, “Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss.”

He subsequently asked her to stand up for the crowd and remarked, “She never looked more beautiful. She gets it. She's smart.” Prior to the rally, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video on social media featuring himself and Minaj aboard Air Force One. In the clip, Cheung captioned the post, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” (ANI)

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