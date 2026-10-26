"I dislike the idea": James Gunn defends DC Universe individual stories, rejects crossover pressure

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has pushed back against criticism regarding the overarching direction of the DC Universe (DCU), stating that he dislikes the expectation that individual films must serve as setups for major crossover events, reported Variety. Addressing fans on Threads, Gunn defended the franchise's strategy following the box office debut of the horror-leaning spin-off 'Clayface'.

Commenting on viewers questioning what the studio's growing slate of projects is building toward, Gunn wrote, "DCU is just an alternate universe; we can enter at any location or time and tell THAT story. I dislike the idea that individual stories aren’t meaningful unless they lead to something else," as cited by Variety. Gunn drew parallels to long-running franchises like 'Star Wars', noting that it has operated successfully across various mediums for decades without requiring every instalment to act as a stepping stone.

“People not understanding this is strange to me, because ‘Star Wars’ has essentially been doing this for 50 years across movies, shows, games and books, admittedly without the tonal variety,” he added. The discussion follows the theatrical release of 'Clayface', which opened at the number one spot at the North American box office with USD 24 million from 3,458 theatres.

Directed by James Watkins and starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, the horror-infused project explores a niche character separate from traditional team-up formulas. While emphasising standalone storytelling, Gunn clarified that continuity and connectivity remain part of the broader plan, pointing out that upcoming projects like 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' will continue established arcs and characters.

However, he reiterated his core philosophy for individual releases, noting, "I would love people to be seeing ‘Clayface’ because it’s a great, fun horror movie unto itself, not because of where else Clayface will show up three movies from now.” (ANI)