"Never intended to direct hate towards another woman," says Kaashvi after her remarks for Love Gill on Bigg Boss spark online backlash 

Scout Op’s girlfriend, Kaashvi, recently appeared on the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she confronted her boyfriend, Tanmay, over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 17:31 IST
"Never intended to direct hate towards another woman," says Kaashvi after her remarks for Love Gill on Bigg Boss spark online backlash 
Rohit Shetty, Love Gill, ScoutOP (Photo/Jio Hotstar Reality). Image Credit: ANI

Scout Op’s girlfriend, Kaashvi, recently appeared on the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she confronted her boyfriend, Tanmay, over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. During her appearance on the stage, Kaashvi also had a brief interaction with Love and accused her of “trapping” Scout Op. While many viewers supported Kaashvi for confronting her boyfriend, her remarks against Love Gill did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Several netizens criticised Kaashvi for making what they considered defamatory remarks against Love, sparking a wave of backlash on social media. Amid the backlash, Kaashvi on Monday took to Instagram and penned a note, "apologising to everyone" she has hurt.

"My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better. I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her," she posted. "I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across. Watching all the 'She knows what shes doing', 'its her strategy' content clouded my emotions but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt," Kaashvi added.

Scout and Love have been part of the same group since the beginning of the season, along with Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. As the show progressed, Scout, Love and Yung became particularly close. Their frequent teasing, physical interactions and shared game strategies have caught the attention of viewers. However, Scout and Love have maintained that their bond is like that of siblings. (ANI)

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