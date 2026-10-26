Indian Air Force to buy 24 special utility helicopters for VVIP transport roles

The plan was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in its meeting on Monday, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 20:41 IST
Indian Air Force to buy 24 special utility helicopters for VVIP transport roles
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the safe transportation of VVIPs across the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to buy 24 Special Utility Helicopters. The plan was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in its meeting on Monday, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

“The procurement of special utility helicopters will help the Indian Air Force meet the important air transport requirements,” it said. The main contenders for the programme would be Airbus H-725 and Lockheed Martin of the US, officials said.

The project, expected to cost around Rs 10,000 crore, has been initiated to replace the Mi-17 V5s used by the President, Vice President and Prime Minister of India. The specifications have been made to meet the requirements of the VVIPs.

The choppers were modified for VVIP transportation roles after the scrapping of the VVIP chopper programme due to a scandal. (ANI)

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