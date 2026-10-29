Ahan Shetty’s action dram ‘Sanki’ to go on floors on Oct 30

Written by Gyanendra Vasudev, ‘Sanki’ will combine a love story with action and emotions. The makers have kept the film’s story and other details under wraps for now.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 11:07 IST
Ahan Shetty’s action dram ‘Sanki’ to go on floors on Oct 30
Ahan Shetty (Photo/instagram/@ahan.shetty). Image Credit: ANI

Ahan Shetty is set to return to the sets with his next film, ‘Sanki’, an action drama directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film will begin shooting in Bhopal on October 30 and is scheduled to release in theatres in the first half of 2027.

Written by Gyanendra Vasudev, ‘Sanki’ will combine a love story with action and emotions. The makers have kept the film’s story and other details under wraps for now. Desai, who has directed films such as ‘Rustom’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’, is already in Bhopal with the crew as preparations for the shoot near completion, as per a release.

Ahan’s next project comes after ‘Border 2’, which was released in theatres on January 23. The film, inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan War, features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. It follows the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as they work together during the war. Ahan carried forward his father Suniel Shetty's iconic legacy in Anurag Singh, directorial. 'Border 2' is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. Following ‘Sanki’, Ahan is also set to appear in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘1920 Cold Winter’. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2008. It was written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Set in the year 1920, the film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who moved into a haunted manor where the wife got possessed by an evil spirit.

A few more projects are expected to go on the floor in 2027. The makers of ‘Sanki’ plan to share more details about the film in the coming months. The film is produced by We The People, Roaring River Productions and Pals & Peers Entertainment. (ANI)

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