Patrick Stewart's son Daniel pays tribute to late actor with throwback photo amid estrangement

Daniel Stewart, son of late actor Patrick Stewart, has paid tribute to his father by sharing a throwback photograph of the two together, a day after the veteran actor's death at the age of 86, E! News reported. Daniel shared the photograph on X, showing him giving his father a piggyback ride while the two were together on stage. Both father and son can be seen smiling in the picture. Patrick is seen sporting light grey hair and a moustache.

Although Daniel did not accompany the photograph with a caption, several fans responded to his post with messages of condolence and support for the family. "Daniel, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father," one user wrote, adding that Patrick was loved and admired by many.

Another user commented, "Deepest sympathies and condolences on the loss of your father. He was a great man and an incredible actor. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten,” E! News reported. Daniel and his sister Sophie, 54, are Patrick's children from his former marriage to Sheila Falconer.

In the years preceding his death, Patrick had spoken publicly about his estranged relationship with his children and the emotional toll it had taken on him. In an interview in 2023, the actor opened up about the regret he felt over his relationship with his children.

"There's not a day that goes by that I'm not pained by the memory of my children," he said, adding that he often reflected on their lives and his responsibility for the people they had become. "I always put my acting work first, before my family," Patrick had said at the time. "Given that I'm separated from my children now, we don't have relationships, they have become very important."

The 'X-Men' star had also described the estrangement as a source of "significant grief", acknowledging that his relationship with both his children had become practically non-existent, E! News reported. "I never thought that this would happen," he said, noting that both his children were now in their 50s and had lives of their own.

Patrick's death was announced by his family through a statement shared on his social media account on October 29. The actor died on October 28 following a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," the family statement read, E! News reported.

It further said that the family would forever cherish the peaceful expression on his face, describing it as an enduring reminder of his "invincible grace", E! News reported. "His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre," the statement added.

The family also remembered his contribution to cinema and television, saying he explored the human condition through his performances and brought hope to audiences through his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the iconic 'Star Trek' franchise, where he portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the Starship Enterprise. (ANI)