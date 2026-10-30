CWG medalist Arundhati, three other pugilists reach semifinals of International Tammer tournament

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) led the charge with a dominant win over Finland's Vilma Kuusikko, while Aarti Dhariyal (54kg) registered a commanding victory against Sweden's Britta Lia Tisell and Ankushita Boro (65kg) overcame Brazil's Haziel Santos to move into the last four, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release. 

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 20:59 IST
CWG medalist Arundhati, three other pugilists reach semifinals of International Tammer tournament
Arundhati Choudhary (in centre) after her win. (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI

Four Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals at the 46th International Tammer tournament with impressive wins on the opening day of competition in Tampere, Finland, while two more bouts featuring Jaismine and Hitesh are scheduled later on Friday in Session 2. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) led the charge with a dominant win over Finland's Vilma Kuusikko, while Aarti Dhariyal (54kg) registered a commanding victory against Sweden's Britta Lia Tisell and Ankushita Boro (65kg) overcame Brazil's Haziel Santos to move into the last four, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.

In the men's 60kg category, Hussam Uddin Mohammed produced a technically superior display to beat Scotland's Luca Flynn and secure his semifinal berth. Later today, World Champion Jaismine (57kg) will open her campaign against Brazil's Jessica Dias Coutinho, while Hitesh (70kg) will take on England's Kyle Shaw-Tullin. (ANI)

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