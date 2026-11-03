"It is designed like a lotus flower”: Unique flower-shaped firework catches buyers' attention ahead of Diwali

As Diwali brings with it the excitement of lights, colours and celebrations, a uniquely designed firework shaped like a lotus flower is drawing attention in the market, with its colourful appearance and blooming effect making it a popular choice among buyers.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 09:59 IST
"It is designed like a lotus flower”: Unique flower-shaped firework catches buyers' attention ahead of Diwali
Fireworks seller Jhuma Sarkar speaks on lotus designed firework (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As Diwali brings with it the excitement of lights, colours and celebrations, a uniquely designed firework shaped like a lotus flower is drawing attention in the market, with its colourful appearance and blooming effect making it a popular choice among buyers. Adding a floral touch to the festive celebrations, the firework is designed to resemble a lotus and creates a distinctive visual effect when lit. Rising slightly into the air before opening up like a blooming flower, the cracker offers a different experience from conventional fireworks.

Explaining the design and its growing popularity, fireworks seller Jhuma Sarkar said the product has been receiving considerable demand in the market. "It is designed like a lotus flower and is quite colourful. When lit, it rises slightly and blooms, looking exactly like a lotus flower. It is in very high demand and is performing quite well in the market," she told ANI.

The lotus-shaped firework stands out for its flower-inspired design, combining vibrant colours with a blooming effect. Its appearance makes it an interesting addition to the variety of fireworks available during the festive season. With Diwali celebrations centred around lights and visual displays, such creatively designed products offer buyers another option to add colour to their festivities.

The growing interest in the lotus-shaped firework also highlights how traditional festive celebrations continue to see new designs and variations in the products available in the market. As preparations for the festival gather pace, the flower-inspired cracker is emerging as one of the products catching buyers' attention in West Bengal.

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, the festival is marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with colourful rangolis, offering prayers, exchanging gifts and sweets, and spending time with family and loved ones. The celebrations traditionally span five days, bringing together families and communities in a spirit of joy and togetherness. (ANI)

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