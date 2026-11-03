Suspend Aadhav Arjuna from cabinet, take legal action: BJP's NV Subash slams TN Minister over separate flag demand 

Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay suspend Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna after the latter demanded the introduction of a separate state flag. Speaking to ANI, Subhash questioned the logic behind asking for a separate flag and constitution, warning that it opens the door to demands for a separate currency and prime minister.

"How can he ask for a separate state, a separate flag? Tomorrow he will ask for a separate currency, a separate Prime Minister, a separate state, a separate constitution, and separate, you know, the powers on that," he said. He further noted that India has previously witnessed such a situation, noting that following 1947, over 550 princely states and unions were successfully integrated under the leadership of then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He pointed out the bloodshed witnessed in Telangana and how the Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union 16 months after 1947 under the framework of the Indian Constitution.

"Already India had witnessed this kind of a situation after independence. After 1947, 550 unions have been merged under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the then Home Minister. Also, we have witnessed bloodshed in Telangana. After 1947, after a gap of 16 months, Hyderabad state was united and merged with the Indian Constitution on that," he said. Further condemning the remarks, Subash demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for immediate legal action and cabinet removal of State Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

"This kind of provocative, derogatory remarks against the Indian Constitution, against the spirit of democracy, the Bharatiya Janata Party demands that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister immediately suspend Aadhav Arjuna from the cabinet. And then we also demand the Tamil Nadu police to take criminal action against him and put him behind bars," he said. He asserted that responsible leaders holding constitutional offices must refrain from making such statements that threaten national integrity and public harmony.

"This kind of a statement doesn't go very long; this kind of a statement should not be given for a responsible person who is holding the constitutional position as the minister in, you know, the PWD in Tamil Nadu," he said. Earlier on Sunday, speaking on the occassion of the "Tamil Nadu Day" event held at the Chennai Museum Auditorium, Arjuna demanded that the State of Tamil Nadu must adopt its own flag, which should be hoisted on November 1 and July 18 (when the State was named) alongside the Tricolour

"Just as several other states have their own state flags, Tamil Nadu must adopt an official State Flag centred on Tamil identity, which should be hoisted with pride on both November 1 and July 18 alongside the national Tricolour," he said. (ANI)