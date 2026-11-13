Moushumi Chatterjee's husband Jayanta Mukherjee passes away

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, has passed away. Speaking to ANI, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) shared that Jayanta, a film producer, passed away on Thusday at his residence in Mumbai. Jayanta Mukherjee, son of celebrated music composer Hemant Kumar had produced several films, including Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), and Biwi Aur Makan.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) paid a heartfelt tribute to Jayanta with a post on their X handle. "Film Producer and Composer Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened by the demise of film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on 12 November at his residence in Mumbai. There is an atmosphere of shock across the Indian film industry. Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of the legendary musician Hemant Kumar and the husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee," AICWA wrote.

"He was part of a family that has given Indian cinema some of its most memorable music and performances. As a producer, he gave the industry films such as Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). He also produced the television series Talaash (1992), which Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed and in which Moushumi Chatterjee acted. He also worked in music, and he lent his voice as a playback singer in Biwi Aur Makan (1966). His contribution to Indian cinema will not be forgotten. The film industry will always remember him and his work. With his passing, an era has come to an end. AICWA prays that God grants peace to his soul and gives strength and courage to Moushumi Chatterjee, his daughter and the entire family in this hour of grief. AICWA pays heartfelt tribute," their post further read. Jayanta passed away after a prolonged illness. (ANI)