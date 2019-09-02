Artem Chigvintsev will not watch 'Dancing with the Stars' after being cut from the show

Artem Chigvintsev who is not included in the final cast of ABC competition series 'Dancing With the Stars,' is still reeling from his removal and will not tune in to this season. The 37-year-old dancer who was associated with the series since 2014 learned about the decision on August 16, just days before the upcoming season's full cast was officially announced on 'Good Morning America.'

"I think as far as right now, definitely no," he said of watching. "Not because I'm not supporting the show or all the people who are there, but I think if I were to [watch], all of the feelings of not being there would just flood back," the dancer told Entertainment Tonight, cited People. Chigvintsev said that he would rather be focused on moving forward and appreciating the positives than allowing the series to bring him 'negative energy.'

He also expressed his frustration in how his departure was handled, saying that he wished the producers had given him and reigning champ Sharna Burgess, who was also cut more advanced notice. "I understand they do what's best for the show, but at the same time, you cannot let people sit and wait five days until the announcement to let them know whether they'll be part of the season or not," he said. "A lot of us have invested years and years into the show, and I think that's the respect we deserve as dancers."

He also said he didn't feel as though he was given a satisfying answer. "It just felt like they could have done a little better [with an] excuse for why I'm not coming back," he said.

The upcoming season will star The Supremes' Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer. The 28th season of 'Dancing with the Stars' will premiere on September 16 on ABC. (ANI)

