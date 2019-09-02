Keith Urban stuns audience with Taylor Swift's 'Lover' cover

Australian singer Keith Urban stunned the audience at the Washington State Fair on Saturday night after he took the stage and performed a cover of Taylor Swift's new song 'Lover.' "Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you'd written....And a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn't get to rehearse so.... this is us fully winging it - KU #Lover @taylorswift," the country star captioned the video on Instagram.

Taken aback by his performance at the event, Swift just couldn't calm down. "Keith Urban covering Lover flawlessly," she shared with her 121 million followers on Instagram Story. "I am screaming. This is so beautiful."

The song, from the pop icon's record-breaking seventh album, is her most romantic till date reported E-News. (ANI)

