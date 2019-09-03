Charlize Theron's Cipher ditches dreadlocks for 'Fast & Furious 9'

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has released her first look as Cipher from the upcoming ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. The 44-year-old actor made her debut as Cyberterrorist Cipher in "Fast & Furious 8" and her return to the new film was confirmed by star Vin Diesel back in July.

Theron shared her look on Instagram on Monday night in which she is flaunting a razor-sharp cut rather than the neat and blonde dreadlocks she sported in the previous film. "She is back," the actor captioned the post, alongside the hashtag: "#Fast9."

The film also stars Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena. Justin Lin is directing the movie from a screenplay penned by Dan Casey. Lin and Alfredo Botello have written the story.

The film is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020 by Universal Pictures.

