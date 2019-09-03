Wyatt Russell marries longtime girlfriend Meredith Hagner

Actor Wyatt Russell has tied the knot with his longtime love Meredith Hagner. The 33-year-old actor and son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell got married at his mom's house in Aspen, Colorado.

The wedding was attended by Wyatt's parents and siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. According to E!online, the wedding theme was Western and guests arrived at the venue in school buses.

"It was Western themed and everyone came in cowboy hats and boots. It was a big casual gathering of family and friends that lasted all weekend," a source told the publication. Wyatt, 33, and Meredith, 32, fell in love on set in 2016 while filming "Folk Hero & Funny Guy". The couple got engaged last year.

