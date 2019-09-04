Wentworth Season 8: Is The Freak alive? Production to start in September

When will Wentworth Season 8 come to Netflix? This is a big question among the Australian viewers who dedicatedly follow single updates on the prison drama. The making of Season 8 was already confirmed by Foxtel in December last year before Season 7's premiere. Just like Netflix immediately picked up Season 7 once it dropped its finale on July 30, similar thing is expected to take place Season 8 once it airs the finale.

Many are wondering when Wentworth Season 8 will have its premiere. But let us notify you that it doesn't have an official release date. The production is reportedly about to start in September this year. Season 8 will be consisting of 20 episodes and with all these, the Australian television drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

No one knows when Wentworth Season 8 will return to the small Australian screens. But if we minutely look into the release periods of the previous seasons, we can easily assume that Season 8 will be released in mid-2020. Whenever Season 8 will drop its finale, Netflix will immediately pick up the season to follow its tradition and fulfil its global viewers' demand. However, Netflix Canada is expected to release the series either in November or December next year.

In our previous article, we had revealed how a petition over Change.org is being credited for saving Season 8. It was titled "Save Wentworth". It has till date received 20,798 supports from viewers across the world. However, fans have a good news. Earlier it was hinted that The Freak is alive and there is a possibility for her to return in the eight season of Wentworth. If it is to be taken seriously, then fans will be happy to see Pamela Rabe returning to the series to play the role of The Freak.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.