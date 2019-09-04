This Is Us Season 4 to be disruptive? Trailer reveals new cast, Rebecca’s message to Jack

We're close to This Is Us Season 4, let's rejoice!!! A group of cast members has been announced and fans are happy to see the first look of some guest stars in the new trailer. Read the article below to get more details.

The new trailer for This Is Us Season 4's special extended premiere episode titled "Strangers" reveals a bunch of new characters. The Sixth Sense's director M Night Shyamalan, Queen of the South's Julian Silva, Shades of Blue's Nick Wechsler, Psyche: The Movie's Timothy Omundson, House's Omar Epps, Doubt's Auden Thornton, Animal Kingdom's Bahara Golestani, Once Upon a Time's Jennifer Morrison, When They See Us' Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake are revealed in the trailer for This Is Us.

Although This Is Us Season 4's trailer reveals the recognition of those actors, their roles in the plot are yet to be disclosed. The trailer begins with Rebecca Pearson (played by Mandy Moore) giving a heartfelt message to Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) – It's so strange isn't it? How just like that a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story. It's actually kind of terrifying, how a single cross with one person can change everything.

In a conversation with Deadline, Mandy Moore said, "Myself and Milo, we're picking up where we left off after that fateful road trip out to California. We just arrived back in Pittsburgh and we're trying to figure out how we move forward with our relationship and meet each other's respective families."

The clip of This Is Us Season 4 gives glimpses of other previous cast members who will be returning this season. Sterling K Brown, who plays the role of Randall Pearson, recently disclosed that the imminent season would be "disruptive" and "broaden" the world of the show.

Never miss the premiere of This Is Us Season 4 on September 24 on NBC.