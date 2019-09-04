Tiffany Haddish to star with Billy Crystal in 'Here Today'

Actors Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal are teaming up to star in upcoming comedy -- Here Today -- which is being produced by the duo. The screenplay of the film written by Alan Zweibel will be directed by Crystal.

'Here Today' is based on a short story by Zweibel named 'The Prize', reported Variety. The upcoming feature will see Crystal portraying the role of a veteran comedy writer, who is gradually losing his grip on reality and he befriends a talented young New York street singer, whose character will be played by Haddish.

Despite their age gap, the two will soon develop an unlikely friendship that redefines the meaning of love and trust. The film will go on floors in October this year in New York.

Apart from Crystal and Haddish, the film is being bankrolled by Fred Bernstein, Zweibel, and Dominique Telson. Meanwhile, Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte, and Samantha Sprecher will serve as executive producers.

"I'm so grateful to get the chance to bring this charming and beautiful story to life," said Crystal during an announcement made on Wednesday. "To write this with Alan was a joy and to have Tiffany as my co-star is fantastic. The generational differences in our comedy will be great to play with. She's explosively funny and genuinely human at the same time," he added.

The forthcoming movie will see Crystal and Zweibel collaborating for the second time after Tony-Award winning film 'Billy Crystal: 700 Sunday' in 2014. (ANI)

