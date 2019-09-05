People News Roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case

Judge Herbert Moses of the Manhattan Supreme Court set an Oct. 10 trial date on Tuesday for the actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who was charged with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June. Gooding, dressed in a gray suit and tie, appeared calm during a brief appearance at the court. His trial had previously been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but prosecutors said they needed more time to gather video evidence and turn it over to Gooding's lawyers.

In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors. Chopra, 37, a former Miss World who became a star in both Hollywood and Bollywood, and Jonas, 26, topped People's annual best-dressed list in an eclectic slate that included actor Billy Porter and tennis champion Serena Williams along with style-setting veterans such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign

Popular singer Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders' daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares. In a complaint filed on Monday, Grande said Forever 21 and Riley Rose misappropriated her name, image, likeness, and music, including by employing a "strikingly similar" looking model, in a website and social media campaign early this year.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, 4, starts school

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, started school on Thursday, joining her elder brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in southwest London. Four-year-old Charlotte, dressed in the school's uniform of navy blue with a red trim cardigan and blue skirt, held her mother's hand as she arrived at the school, accompanied also by her father and her brother.

