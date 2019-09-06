India Pavilion inaugurated at TIFF 2019

India Pavilion, which aims to provide a platform to showcase Indian Cinema in the overseas market, was formally launched by Vikas Swarup, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival here. The Pavilion also unveiled the poster and brochure of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which celebrates its Golden Jubilee edition in Goa later this year.

"Indian movies have created new benchmark in film making globally. Every film festival today acknowledges the enormous potential of India's soft power. TIFF provides the ideal platform for the global outreach of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019," Swarup said at the inauguration. "Filmmakers of the global film fraternity have got an opportunity to understand the key elements of the festival and the impact of the Indian cinema on filmmaking globally," he added.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is participating at TIFF, which runs from September 5 to 15. The Indian delegation includes Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Director General, Directorate of Film Festivals and Dhanpreet Kaur, Deputy Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Indian content has a huge potential in the Canadian film market due to a strong presence of the Indian diaspora, a press release said, adding that the Pavilion will explore the opportunities to co-produce films with Canada with which India has a co-production treaty. Eminent personalities present at the India Pavilion inauguration included Geoff Macnaughton, Director of Industry, TIFF; Hannah Fisher, Senior International Programme Consultant, Heartland Film Festival, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Roger Nair, CEO, Lionheart Production House; Jana Wolff, Head – Marketing, European Film Market and Brittany Allan, Senior Coordinator - Industry, TIFF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)