Olivia Wilde does not like female 'Superbad' tag given to 'Booksmart'

Actor Olivia Wilde has lamented that her directorial debut "Booksmart" has been labelled as the female version of hit comedy "Superbad". Wilde turned director with the film, which features actors Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as two graduating high school girls who set out to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes.

In an interview with Yahoo, the actor said she believes that a movie should have its own identity and certainly they do not have to be a "female version" of another film. "I mean, hopefully, we get to a point where every female movie doesn't have to become the female version of a male film, but I loved 'Superbad'. I mean, in a certain sense, I'm like, we should be so lucky.

"I f***ing love that movie. It's amazing. But I did feel that we should stand alone. Hopefully, that's a kind of pattern that we'll grow out of. Movies don't have to be the female version of anything. You know? And one day there will be a male 'Booksmart'," Wilde said. She also deplored the common opinion among the audiences that women-led comedies are not funny.

"I also think that, you know, people are more accustomed to male-dominated comedies and there is still a certain reluctance to believe that women can make you laugh as hard. "And that still exists, which is sort of nuts to you and me... But there's still a lot of work to be done to say, like, hey, this is not a male-dominated game," Wilde said.

