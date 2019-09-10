FACTBOX-Apple launches streaming service at $4.99/month, unveils new iPad

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99.

At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch new iPhones. Apple's Arcade game streaming service will also be available later this month.

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1

** Will be available in over 100 countries ** Priced at $4.99 per month

** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free ** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription

** Original shows to include "See" and "The Morning Show", starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston APPLE IPAD:

** Launches 7th-generation iPad ** New iPad to feature 10.2 inch retina display

** Will be priced at $329 ** Available to order starting Tuesday and in stores starting Sept. 30

** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions

APPLE ARCADE:

** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19 ** Unlimited games for $4.99 per month

** One month free trial

