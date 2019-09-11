Learnt to have thick skin and lots of patience: Vaani Kapoor

From staying grounded to having the right attitude, Vaani Kapoor has learnt a number of lessons in her six year-long career in the film industry. The actor made her debut with 2013's "Shuddh Desi Romance" and followed it up with "Aaha Kalyanam" — the Telugu remake of "Band Baaja Baaraat" -- and "Befikre".

She is gearing up for her next, "War" . "I've learnt that you need to have a thick skin, lots of patience and be consistently good. You cannot be laid back at any given time and think 'you have made it'. You need to have your head on your shoulders and have the right attitude. Your attitude is extremely important," Vaani told PTI.

"I want to work with happy, good people, who have a positive outlook. Not those who are grumpy, complaining and throw diva behaviour," she added. The actor said she wants to be a part of good films but doesn't believe in having "sleepless nights" over a project if things don't go as planned.

"I've always had the hunger to be a part of exciting films. The amount of scripts that one is really passionate about can vary for different actors. You need to have a lot of gratitude for what you've received... "I am still passionate for those parts. I have a long list of filmmakers I want to work with. But I have also always had this touch of reality, that if it doesn't happen, it's okay. But I wish it happens. I don't worry about it, or have sleepless nights that something isn't happening in my life."

The 31-year-old actor stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the Siddharth Anand-directed "War" . The film chronicles the story of an Indian soldier who is assigned to eliminate his mentor, who has turned rogue. "It's an important part that Siddharth has given me. It is critically linked to the storyline of the film. It has the 'Hrithik versus Tiger' angle but the film has a solid story. I signed up for the fact that I'm getting to work with such an ace team," she said.

For her character, which the actor said was kept under wraps till now, Vaani had multiple conversations with Siddharth. "He had a lot of clarity about how he sees this character. We did a set of readings, liked it and locked it in the sense that we both are on the same page," she said.

"I had one round of reading with Hrithik. He gives a lot of inputs too and is very collaborative," she added. "War" is scheduled to be released on October 2.

