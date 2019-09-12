John C Reilly replaces Michael Shannon in HBO LA Lakers drama pilot

Actor John C Reilly has replaced Michael Shannon in HBO's upcoming drama pilot about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shannon, who was set to portray Dr Jerry Buss, the owner of LA Lakers professional basketball team, departed the project over "creative difference".

The pilot will be directed and executive produced by Adam McKay of "Vice" and "The Big Short" fame. The hour-long drama will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers.

It is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s". Max Borenstein has penned the script. Reilly's version of Buss will be a self-made millionaire whose success has only amplified his proclivity for risk. He redefines American sports, celebrity and wealth by transforming the Lakers into a dynasty, but his house of cards threatens to collapse on him and the people he loves most.

The show will also feature actor Jason Clarke as Jerry West, a Lakers legend and general manager of the team during the "Showtime" era. Kevin Messick, Borenstein, Jim Hecht, who co-wrote the story, will also executive produce the show alongside Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens. Rodney Barnes is co-executive producer.

The project will commence shooting later month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)