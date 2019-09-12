Chester Bennington's wife announces engagement

Talinda Bennington, the widow of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has announced that she is getting married again. Talinda took to Instagram to share the news and revealed the name of her fiance as Michael F.

"I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you," she wrote. Chester, who married Talinda in 2006 and shared three kids together, died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 41.

Talinda said her fiance has been welcomed with "open arms" by her "family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers". "I will continue to honour Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein (sic). To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you can be happy again. You can have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you for all of your continued love and support," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)