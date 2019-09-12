Indian movies as effective as Google Maps in understanding topography of Switzerland: Kovind

The scenes from Indian movies can be as effective as Google Maps in understanding the topography of picturesque Switzerland, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday. Kovind, who arrived in Switzerland on a visit to hold talks with the country's leadership, addressed the students and faculty of the prestigious University of Berne.

While speaking on the topic 'India – Switzerland new age partnership: Connecting Alps with Himalayas,' he said, no word on Indo-Swiss partnership, past, present or future, is complete without our people-to-people ties. "Bollywood has taken Switzerland to every nook and corner of India. Whether it is the snow clad Jungfrau or the ITU Monument in front of the Einstein Museum in Berne, the Indian movie industry has captured it all.

"The scenes from Indian movies can be as effective as Google Maps in understanding the topography of Switzerland," the president said. Switzerland is known for its tranquillity and romantic landscapes. In 1964, Sangam, a Bollywood film directed by Raj Kapoor, gave Indian cinema-goers a taste for romance amidst snow-covered Alpine peaks.

Since then, scores of Indian films have been shot in the beautiful locales of Switzerland.

