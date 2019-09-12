Writing 'Honey Boy' felt like exorcism: Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf says working on "Honey Boy", which narrates the story of his volatile relationship with his alcoholic and drug-addicted father, was therapeutic for him. The actor, who both wrote and stars in the film, directed by his friend and filmmaker Alma Har'el, wrote the screenplay while in rehab after sharing some of his writing with her.

"Honey Boy" chronicles LaBeouf life as a Disney child star. He lived in a seedy Hollywood motel with his father, who not only mentally and physically abused his son, but also introduced him to smoking cigarettes and marijuana even before he turned a teenager. The actor would later dominate headlines over his alcoholism and substance abuse issue, along with run-ins with the law.

He was last arrested and forced into court-ordered rehab two years ago while filming "Peanut Butter Falcon". "You excise demons. This felt a little bit like an exorcism," LaBeouf told Variety Studio during the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

In the film, young LaBeouf (named Otis here) is played by Noah Jupe while Lucas Hedges plays him as an adult when he was in rehab. Remembering how he started writing on the film, LaBeouf said, "I was just sending her (Har'el) stuff that I was writing down. I had a flashlight and was rummaging through the attics of my soul trying to figure stuff out, figuring my past out... She was like, 'Oh, this is a movie'."

The actor plays a character named James Lort, who is based on his own father. On his current relationship with his father, LaBeouf said the equation is still "complicated" like any relationship with a parent but "we're in a way better place and he's in a way better place".

Har'el too had an alcoholic father. "I really feel I made this film for children of alcoholics. They're all like my brothers and sisters and when I show the film I kind of realise the whole world is dealing with daddy issues right now, so it's kind of become bigger than that," she said.

The film will hit the screens on November 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)