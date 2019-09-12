Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt post after returning to India

Neetu Kapoor, who provided rocksteady support to husband Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment in New York, on Thursday, penned a heart-warming post on Instagram about the experience. Neetu took to Instagram to share how the 'phase' influenced her. She accompanied the post with a throwback picture of herself.

"Where did the last 11 months go ?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot," she wrote. [{31bbc115-669b-447d-9a5c-7b1146529531:intradmin/neet_12.19.JPG}]

The couple returned to India on September 10 exactly after a span of 11 months and 11 days. During an almost year-long stay in NYC, the 'Prem Rog' actor was visited by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar among others. (ANI)

