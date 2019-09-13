Jordan Peele to be honored with BAFTA's Britannia Award for directing

Filmmaker Jordan Peele will receive the John Schlessinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing. BAFTA Los Angeles, a branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, will honor the writer-director, behind films such as the Oscar-nominated "Get Out" and "Us" , for his socially relevant contribution in the horror genre.

BAFTA LA CEO Chantal Rickards said it is an honor for the academy to celebrate Peele's talents at this year's ceremony. "Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance.

"His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger's spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence," Rickards said in a statement. The filmmaker joins the list of previous recipients such as Steve McQueen, Ava DuVernay, Ang Lee, Sam Mendes, Mike Newell, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Quentin Tarantino, and Kathryn Bigelow.

As previously announced, Jane Fonda will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for excellence in film, Jackie Chan will be honored with the Albert R Broccoli Britannia Award for worldwide contribution to entertainment and Steve Coogan will be bestowed with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for excellence in comedy. The ceremony will be held on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

