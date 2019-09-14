Michael Fassbender in talks for Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

Michael Fassbender is in negotiations to star in Taika Waititi's Fox Searchlight movie "Next Goal Wins". Based on the 2014 British soccer documentary from directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, the story is about Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners.

If finalised, Fassbender will portray the coach in the film, reported Variety. Waititi, who penned the script with Iain Morris, will direct the movie before his Marvel Studios project -- "Thor: Love and Thunder".

It will be produced by Garrett Basch along with Jonathan Cavendish and Andy Serkis through their Imaginarium banner. Mike Brett and Steve Jamison are also on board the project as producers. Waititi is currently awaiting the release of satirical comedy "Jojo Rabbit".

