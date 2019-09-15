Jesse McCartney, Katie Peterson are engaged

Singer Jesse McCartney is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actor Katie Peterson. The couple confirmed the news on Saturday on Instagram.

"Locked it up," McCartney captioned an Instagram picture of himself kissing Peterson. Peterson also shared another photo, showing off her engagement ring.

"Seven years... and also forever," she wrote. According to People magazine, the "Beautiful Soul" singer proposed on Friday at a restaurant in city's Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

