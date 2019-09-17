Priyanka's birthday wish for 'Jaan' Nick will make you go aww!

Nick Jonas's 27th birthday was made more special with a very warm and sweet message shared by his wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram! Proving that the couple shares the perfect bond, Priyanka shared an endearing video on the social media site to mark the special day.

The video features a compilation of several special occasions of Nick's life. Starting from snaps from his concerts to a few photos along with his family, the video is the sweetest gift a husband would expect on his birthday. Besides all, the highlight of the video remains the adorable photos of the duo. From the stunning Cannes look to their sweet moments of packing on PDA, the footage turned to be the perfect birthday gift.

"The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you, Nick Jonas," read the message on the actor's Instagram handle. Nick Jonas is currently busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour along with his brothers. Whereas Priyanka Chopra was recently seen at the Toronto Film festival for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere. (ANI)

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case; Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)