"Brought back my father in pieces...": Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an all-out attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that she has seen several Prime Ministers who have sacrificed their lives for the country including her father whom "she brought back in pieces". Addressing a rally at Dharampur village in Valsad in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat on Saturday, Gandhi said in Hindi," I have seen such Prime Ministers. And I am not saying, that only my family members served. Indira Ji was there. She sacrificed her life for the country. Rajiv Gandhi was a Prime Minister too, I brought him home in pieces, he sacrificed his life for his country."

Targeting PM Modi, she said, "Our Prime Minister is arrogant. No one dares to say a thing to him. How will he come to know about your situation? He does not come to meet you so how would he come to know the real issues? Do you remember, Indira (Gandhi) Ji and Rajiv ji used to come? As a child, I would walk behind him". Continuing the attack against PM Modi, She said, "Then there was Manmohan Singh Ji. He brought a revolution in the country. Not only the Congress party, there was Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. I am saying it with conviction that he (Modi) will be the first Prime Minister of the country who is speaking lies in front of you".

"They abused my family, we do not care. But we have chests made of steel & not fake 56 inches," she said taking a jibe at PM Modi. Priyanka Gandhi criticised BJP for "targeting" opposition leaders.

"PM Modi is weakening the democracy. He is attacking the opposition daily. He has frozen Congress' bank accounts. Two Chief Ministers are in jail, my brother (Rahul Gandhi) was also almost kicked out of Parliament. 150 members were suspended in the Winter session recently, only Modiji is honest," she said. Gujarat will vote on 25 seats out of 26 in a single phase, which is slated for the third phase on May 7, 2024. Results will be declared on June 4.

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed in Surat after nomination papers of the Congress party's candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected after his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had not signed his nomination form. The third phase will include constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)