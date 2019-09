AT&T Inc:

* HBO MAX SAYS SECURES EXCLUSIVE STREAMING RIGHTS TO THE BIG BANG THEORY & TBS EXTENDS ITS CABLE WINDOW THROUGH 2028

* HBO MAX SAYS ALL 12 SEASONS OF THE BIG BANG THEORY TO BE AVAILABLE AT LAUNCH ON HBO MAX IN SPRING 2020 Further company coverage:

