Kiefer Sutherland joins Quibi's 'The Fugitive' remake

"24" star Keifer Sutherland is set to play the lead in the series adaptation of Harrison Ford's 1993 movie "The Fugitive". The series has been given the greenlight at Quibi and will feature Sutherland as Detective Clay Bryce who is trying to apprehend Mike Ferro, played by Boyd Holbrook.

According to Variety, Stephen Hopkins is directing the series. Nick Santora is writing and executive producing alongside Hopkins.

The series comes from Warner Bros Television, whose film arm produced the original movie. Quibi is expected to launch in the US on April 6, 2020.

