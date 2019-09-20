Joaquin Phoenix to star in Mike Mills' next

Actor Joaquin Pheonix is close to lock a deal to star in "20th Century Women" director Mike Mills' next venture. According to the Hollywood Reporter, independent entertainment company A24 is in final talks to acquire the project and produce it.

Plot details are unknown for the untitled movie, which will start filming in November. Chelsea Barnard, Lila Yacoub and Andrea Longacre-White are serving as producers.

Pheonix is currently awaiting the release of his festival-favourite "Joker" . The movie, which recently received Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival, will hit the theatres on October 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)